Private Trust Co. NA Sells 10,000 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 756,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,812,000 after acquiring an additional 106,696 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 92,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

SPLB stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10.

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

