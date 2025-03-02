Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 25,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.87. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

