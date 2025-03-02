Private Trust Co. NA Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,571,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,195,302,000 after purchasing an additional 106,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,364,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,377,094,000 after purchasing an additional 135,838 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,169,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,940 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,388,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,700,640,000 after purchasing an additional 665,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,981,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,058,364,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.7 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $229.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.55 and its 200-day moving average is $221.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.57 and a fifty-two week high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total value of $2,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,590.89. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.