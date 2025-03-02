Private Trust Co. NA Has $678,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.4 %

Medtronic stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $93.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

