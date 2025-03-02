Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,933.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,903,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,478,000 after buying an additional 3,775,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,083.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,820,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,842,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,952,000 after purchasing an additional 614,400 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 307,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,820,000.

Shares of HYG opened at $80.13 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.59 and a twelve month high of $80.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

