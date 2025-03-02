Private Trust Co. NA Buys 3,750 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 73,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period.

Shares of BTT stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

