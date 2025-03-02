Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Priority Technology were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Priority Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Priority Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Priority Technology by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Priority Technology by 61.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Priority Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Priority Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

PRTH opened at $10.73 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Priority Technology

In other news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 170,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $1,808,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 711,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,641.80. The trade was a 19.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Vito Priore sold 1,242,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $9,246,848.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,292,510.56. This represents a 23.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,315,001 shares of company stock valued at $40,132,138. Corporate insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

