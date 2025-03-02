Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Short Interest Update

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the January 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Prio Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTRRY traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.60. 1,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,983. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.36. Prio has a 1-year low of C$6.32 and a 1-year high of C$10.20.

Prio Company Profile

Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

