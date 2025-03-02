Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Primerica were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $8,767,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $5,236,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,073,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,710,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total transaction of $845,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,388,140.28. This trade represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $289.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.13. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. Analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.86.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

