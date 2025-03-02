PotCoin Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $90.20 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00011398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.60 or 0.00139268 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00008664 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000375 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001161 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 228,965,473 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

