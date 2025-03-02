Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,700 shares, a growth of 185.4% from the January 31st total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 7,968 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,734. This trade represents a 2.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1,387.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

PSTL stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. 371,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,925. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $326.82 million, a PE ratio of 174.21 and a beta of 0.67. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $15.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 461.90%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

