Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.51 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.68 ($0.05), with a volume of 2319499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.78 ($0.05).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Poolbeg Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Poolbeg Pharma plc is focussed on the development and commercialisation of innovative medicines targeting serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. Its model focusses upon developing its exciting clinical assets and commercialising approved and marketed drugs to support the growth of the Company and the development of its robust pipeline of innovative products, thereby driving significant value creation.

Poolbeg is led by an experienced leadership team with a history of delivering significant shareholder value.

