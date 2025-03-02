Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by Keynote Financial Services LLC

Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PII. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 534.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 2,431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Polaris by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $100.91.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 136.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PII shares. KeyCorp lowered Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Polaris from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

