PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

PLDT Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE PHI opened at $22.80 on Thursday. PLDT has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

PLDT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. PLDT’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLDT

PLDT Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PLDT by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PLDT by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

