PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
PLDT Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSE PHI opened at $22.80 on Thursday. PLDT has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
PLDT Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. PLDT’s payout ratio is 42.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLDT
PLDT Company Profile
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
