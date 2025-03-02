Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) EVP Sells $1,407,900.00 in Stock

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,650.35. This represents a 42.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Pitney Bowes stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.01. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.
