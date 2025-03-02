Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) EVP Sells $1,407,900.00 in Stock

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,650.35. This represents a 42.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.01. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

