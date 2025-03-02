Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $4.24 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 451.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. The company had revenue of $73.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 21,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

