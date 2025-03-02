Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th.

Piper Sandler Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years. Piper Sandler Companies has a payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $289.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.46. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $183.57 and a 12 month high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $298.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

