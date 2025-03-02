Piper Sandler Boosts Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Price Target to $84.00

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SOLV. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Solventum by 23,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
