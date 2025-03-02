Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Lifted by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 17,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.9 %

PSX stock opened at $129.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.80. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

