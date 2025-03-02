Perrigo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 11,734 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 637% compared to the typical volume of 1,593 call options.

Perrigo Trading Up 20.1 %

Perrigo stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 17,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $497,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,912.43. The trade was a 76.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 1,942.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

