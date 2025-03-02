PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lowered by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $153.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

