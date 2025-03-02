PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 244.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB raised its stake in PepsiCo by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,764,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $153.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.59 and a 200 day moving average of $161.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. HSBC dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

