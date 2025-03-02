PCG Asset Management LLC Takes $586,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

PCG Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH opened at $232.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.08. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $198.44 and a 1-year high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

