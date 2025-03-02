PCG Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 651 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

PCG Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $438.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.87. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $376.14 and a 52 week high of $451.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

