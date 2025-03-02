PCG Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PCG Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.20. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.