PCG Asset Management LLC Invests $410,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

PCG Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $263.11 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $242.92 and a one year high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.36.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas raised FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.87.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

