PCG Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 776 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PCG Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,652,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $270.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.25. The stock has a market cap of $229.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $234.18 and a 1-year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

