Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Capitalization Tops $80.54 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001165 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $80.54 million and approximately $241,967.55 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 80,578,596 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

