Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 826 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DV. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,017,000 after acquiring an additional 69,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,034,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,264,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth $19,457,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $35.57.

DoubleVerify announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DV. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.37.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,071 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $42,476.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,439.82. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

