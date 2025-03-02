Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 721 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Toast were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,860.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $42,324.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,644,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,177,717.28. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $5,225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,534.04. This trade represents a 44.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,192. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Toast and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

