Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

VTEB stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $51.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

