Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Medpace were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Medpace by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,306,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 6.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Up 0.4 %

Medpace stock opened at $327.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.01 and a 12-month high of $459.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.44.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

