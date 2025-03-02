Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned 0.06% of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMF. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of BATS VFMF opened at $133.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.86. The firm has a market cap of $345.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.05.
Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard US Multifactor ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.