Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned 0.06% of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMF. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VFMF opened at $133.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.86. The firm has a market cap of $345.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5955 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard US Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

