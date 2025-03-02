Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Spire were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Spire in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Spire in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Spire stock opened at $76.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.08). Spire had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.03%.

In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 1,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.61 per share, for a total transaction of $73,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,504.25. The trade was a 70.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $77,590.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,544.89. The trade was a 30.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

