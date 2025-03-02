Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 346 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Down 4.6 %

DELL opened at $102.85 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.30.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Melius Research raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 937,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,418,186. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.