Papa Johns International’s (PZZA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut shares of Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Papa Johns International

Papa Johns International Stock Down 3.3 %

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $45.35 on Thursday. Papa Johns International has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $76.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Irth Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter valued at $66,883,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 190,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87,801 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,091,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,000 after purchasing an additional 176,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the period.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.