Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pantheon International (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The investment trust reported GBX (3.98) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pantheon International had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 42.61%.

Pantheon International Price Performance

Shares of LON:PIN opened at GBX 324.50 ($4.08) on Friday. Pantheon International has a 1 year low of GBX 297 ($3.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 341 ($4.29). The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 37.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 321.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 320.55.

Pantheon International Company Profile

A share in Pantheon International Plc (“PIP”) provides access to a high-quality diversified portfolio of exceptional private companies around the world. It does this by investing with many of the world’s best private equity managers who might otherwise be inaccessible to many investors. Launched in 1987 and a constituent of the FTSE 250, PIP has scale and is one of the longest established private equity companies on the London Stock Exchange.

