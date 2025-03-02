Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pantheon International (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The investment trust reported GBX (3.98) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pantheon International had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 42.61%.
Pantheon International Price Performance
Shares of LON:PIN opened at GBX 324.50 ($4.08) on Friday. Pantheon International has a 1 year low of GBX 297 ($3.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 341 ($4.29). The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 37.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 321.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 320.55.
Pantheon International Company Profile
