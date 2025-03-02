Palvella Therapeutics (PVLA) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) is one of 1,068 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Palvella Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.1% of Palvella Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Palvella Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Palvella Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palvella Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Palvella Therapeutics Competitors 8184 21867 49741 1315 2.54

Profitability

Palvella Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 108.23%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 199.93%. Given Palvella Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palvella Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Palvella Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palvella Therapeutics N/A -80.93% -59.55% Palvella Therapeutics Competitors -3,409.82% -235.83% -32.89%

Volatility & Risk

Palvella Therapeutics has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palvella Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 3.64, indicating that their average stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palvella Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palvella Therapeutics $42.81 million -$24.54 million -1.60 Palvella Therapeutics Competitors $9.95 billion $135.48 million -7.62

Palvella Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Palvella Therapeutics. Palvella Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Palvella Therapeutics rivals beat Palvella Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Palvella Therapeutics Company Profile

Palvella Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in WAYNE, Pa.

