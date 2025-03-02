Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $128.85 and last traded at $128.66, with a volume of 371869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Get Palomar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palomar

Palomar Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.28.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $114,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,934.90. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $768,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,263,706.88. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,485 shares of company stock worth $4,098,195 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,652,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 64,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Palomar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Palomar by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 143,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.