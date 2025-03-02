Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTNQ. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

PTNQ stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.14 and a twelve month high of $77.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

