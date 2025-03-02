Organigram (TSE:OGI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.66, with a volume of 112769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGI. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Organigram from C$5.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Organigram from C$3.60 to C$3.15 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OGI
Organigram Trading Up 2.5 %
About Organigram
Organigram Inc is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products. Organigram focuses on producing exceptional, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing global business partnerships.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Organigram
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.