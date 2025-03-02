Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after buying an additional 33,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,835,000 after buying an additional 54,128 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6,158.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,761,000 after buying an additional 894,383 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 402,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after buying an additional 79,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 35.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In related news, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $1,189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,835,980.40. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $49,948.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,339.36. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,660 shares of company stock valued at $5,123,749. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

