Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 545 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in BOX by 245.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in BOX by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in BOX by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BOX opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $325,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,999,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,592,503.70. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,448,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,830,295.97. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,758 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOX. UBS Group raised their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.