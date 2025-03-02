Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 7.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 18.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 7.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 21.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 7.7% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $140.93 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $128.91 and a 12-month high of $168.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.55.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

