Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $849,000 Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MHO. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $116.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.92 and a 12 month high of $176.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.19 and a 200-day moving average of $148.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.29.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.