Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $849,000 Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on MHO. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
M/I Homes Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $116.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.92 and a 12 month high of $176.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.19 and a 200-day moving average of $148.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.29.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than M/I Homes
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.