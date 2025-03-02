Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 2,124 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Semtech by 105.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 4,464.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Semtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

Semtech Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $79.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $401,934.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $232,127.94. This represents a 63.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,190. This trade represents a 2.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,747 shares of company stock worth $1,095,061. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

