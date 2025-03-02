Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 299.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Glj Research cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, EVP Keith Koci bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $102,695.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 543,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,964.75. This trade represents a 1.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,952.32. This represents a 68.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

