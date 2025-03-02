Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CUZ. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 426.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

