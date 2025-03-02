Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.12 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 27.30 ($0.34). Orchard Funding Group shares last traded at GBX 28.90 ($0.36), with a volume of 35,000 shares changing hands.

Orchard Funding Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £6.17 million, a PE ratio of 412.86 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX 7.39 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Orchard Funding Group had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orchard Funding Group plc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Standard Lending and Toyota Products. The company offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

