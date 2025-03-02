Orbler Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $32.97 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Orbler has a total market cap of $32.97 million and approximately $129,512.81 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orbler has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

